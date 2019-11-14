After watching the news, hotel employee spots stolen vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle stolen from a gated driveway in Kahala was found Wednesday morning, after someone who saw our story Tuesday night recognized the vehicle. Inside the stolen car are signs of even more crimes that could possibly help others solve their cases.

Bryant Laporte didn’t expect to hear good news so soon and is overwhelmed.

“Unbelievable. I never expected to see my car in one piece,” he said.

His vehicle was recovered a day after he reported it stolen. It was found by this man.

“I saw a red Mercedes right here, right here,” said Junior Rosario.

Rosario works at Best Western The Plaza Hotel near the airport. As he was heading into work, he immediately spotted the stolen vehicle parked on the second floor of the parking garage.

“I was turning my car because I was going to park upstairs. So I saw, I don’t know something is telling me this is the car,” Rosario said. “I was watching the news last night and saw a segment on a stolen red Mercedes in Kahala.”

Because of this surveillance camera located under the ticket machine, there’s a video of a driver in the stolen vehicle trying to get inside the parking garage. We’ve asked the police for surveillance footage. We’re still waiting for a response. Laporte tells us police found more than just his stolen vehicle.

“There were at least 4, if not 5, other car registrations in my vehicle so hopefully because of this reporting we’ll get the other 5, 6 owners their cars back and hopefully this will prevent future car thefts and other problems,” said Laporte.

The family is grateful Rosario was aware of his surroundings. Rosario says he’s glad he was able to help.

“I just want to do the right thing.”