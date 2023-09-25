HONOLULU (KHON2) — A long standing eyesore in Moilili is raising concerns with area residents after two fires which officials say were intentionally set. The developer of the property says solutions are in the works, which should be in place in about a month.

The Stadium Bowl-O-Drome on Isenberg Street shut down nearly 20 years ago. And residents say the site has attracted homeless and criminal activity over the years. The Honolulu Fire Department says a fire was intentionally set there on Saturday and another one on September 4.

State Rep. Scott Nishimoto says he has received plenty of calls from residents who are worried about what would happen next.

“They want 24-hour security there because we’ve had two really near misses on disasters with the fires. I think that’s the only solution really,” he said.

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands owns the property, and Nishimoto says the agency is not taking care of its responsibility.

“My community members want solutions no matter when the demolition is and really DHHL as the landowner is obligated to keep the property safe,” said Nishimoto.

“We have been having seven days a week off-duty police officers on retainer to patrol the site but now we’re going to step it up,” said Stanford Carr, the developer, who DHHL says is responsible for the oversight of the property.

Carr says he now plans to hire a private security firm to patrol the property from 6 pm to 630 am. Once construction starts, security will be 24-7.

Carr says he’s still waiting for approval of a couple of permits and he says it should happen soon. He expects construction to begin by early November.

A high-rise affordable housing complex will be built at the site that is strictly for DHHL beneficiaries. There will be 278 rental apartments, most of them are two-bedroom units.

“This just gives them the beneficiaries an opportunity to rent in the urban core along an ideal location on Isenberg next to Stadium Park while they’re waiting for an actual lease award,” said Carr.

Carr says the project should be completed by early 2025.