HONOLULU (KHON2) — A summer staple has returned to the island — the 50th state fair is back for more than a month of fun.

School’s out for the summer and just in time for the 50th State Fair which kicked off at 6 p.m. on Friday night at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.

The fair has its usual fun rides like the Zipper, Super Sizzler and Ferris Wheel — plus entertainment, food and more.

This year there are two different tents for entertainment — the everyday tent with music and hula entertainment then another tent was set up for concert-like live entertainment.

The entertainment lineup varies on different days:

Sunday, May 29 – Rebel Souljahz

Monday, May 30 – Rebel Souljahz

Friday, June 3 – Tai’Aysha

Saturday, June 4 – Big Mountain

Sunday, June 5 – Big Mountain

A fun pass is required to get in and pay for rides, games, food, drinks and some attractions.

The 50th State Fair runs on select dates through July 4. Click here for information on dates and admission prices.

On Memorial day all veterans will have free admission.