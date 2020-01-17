After showers on Friday, sunshine to return to the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Easterly trade winds will subside today as a weakening front approaches from the northwest.

Windward showers will diminish.

The light winds will allow clouds and showers to form over interior areas this afternoon as sea breezes develop.

A band of showers along the remnant of the front will reach Kauai by tomorrow morning, then spread across the rest of the islands through the day tomorrow.

A strong new high will produce breezy trade winds starting tomorrow.

The trades will push showers from the frontal band over mainly windward areas through Monday night with drier weather by mid-week.