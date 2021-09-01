After Labor Day, lanes will be closed on the westside of Kaua’i

LIHU’E (KHON2) – The County of Kaua’i’s Department of Public Works announced on Wednesday that portions of Waimea will be closed, from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, to allow Maui Kupono Builders to conduct road resurfacing work, if weather permits.

According to DPW, the road resurfacing work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4;30 p.m. along Moana Road, La’au Road, Panako Road, Alawai Road, and Kahakai Road.

The county encourages the public to make appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closures, by using alternate routes, and allow extra time to get to destinations.

Questions can be addressed by contacting Maui Kupono Builders at 808-369-1800 or the County of Kaua’i Roads Division at 808-241-4847.