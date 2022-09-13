HONOLULU (KHON2) — “After Dark in the Park” is back at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

According to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, it will be held in the newly renovated Kilauea Visitor Center auditorium.

Michael Marlin, the author of “Astrotourism: Star Gazers, Eclipse Chasers, and the Dark Sky Movement,” will be sharing spectacular 4K images from the James Webb Space Telescope to see on the big screen.

Park rangers will also provide an update to Hawaii Volcanoes NPS mission to try and become an International Dark Sky Park.

At the event you’ll find out how you can help them become an International Dark Sky Park!

The event will take place this Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Kilauea Visitor Center auditorium, and if the weather is not the best, park rangers suggest trying the stellar park telescopes or joining an optional night walk.

For more information, head to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park website.