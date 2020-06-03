After a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Northern Chile; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake near Northern Chile.
It happened about 9:36 p.m. Hawaii Time on Tuesday, June 2.
