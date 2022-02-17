After 2 years, Hawaii Collectors Expo will make its return with a huge variety of items

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pokémon cards, Funko pop figures, comic books, Hot Wheels, action figures, old records and jewelry — a huge variety of collectibles will be up for grabs next week.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event!

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Our vendors are super excited to finally have a live collectors show again,” said Rose Nakamura, spokesperson for the Hawaii Collectors Expo. “Our last show was in February 2020. I’m sure our vendors’ garages and storage lockers are overflowing since there has not been a show in two years.”

Also joining the expo this year is Kawaii Kon’s Anime Swap Meet.

“They have been working with us since 2014, and this year will be by far the most participants in the Anime Swap Meet that we have ever had,” Nakamura said. “All of our vendor and Anime Swap Meet spaces are already sold out. This will be a full show!”

Check out these items that appeared in past shows:

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

After two years, the Hawaii Collectors Expo is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall for its 31st event from Feb. 25-27, 2022. These items appeared in past events.

Below is the schedule for the Hawaii Collectors Expo from Feb. 25-27:

Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daily admission is $5, and it’s $2 for seniors over 65. For a three-day pass, it’s $9. The event is free for children under 11 and military who show their ID.

There is no link to purchase tickets in advance. Attendees will purchase their passes on the day of the event at the Blaisdell ticket office. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Vendors will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.