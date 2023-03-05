HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced today that aground luxury yacht, Nakoa, is set to be moved Sunday, March, 5.

DLNR said that the salvage ship, Kahi which is operated by Visionary Marine, LLC and a tractor tug, the Mary Catherine that is operated by Sause Brothers, Inc. — both of Honolulu — are currently outside Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District prepping to attempt to pull the yacht off the live rocks and reef.

According to DLNR, a rigging crew from the Kahi prepared the Nokoa all day Saturday, March 4 to secure rigging. The rigging will be attached to the yacht and will allow the tug to pull the vessel.

Because weather and ocean conditions have finally reached a favorable point, DLNR said that the complex operation has a much better chance of success.

A photo shows the aground luxury yacht, Nakoa, that has been stranded outside the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District since Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the crew of the Kahi, operated by Visionary Marine LLC of Honolulu, Hawai’i setting up rigging to tow aground luxury yacht, Nakoa, that has been stranded outside the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District since Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the crew of the Kahi, operated by Visionary Marine, LLC of Honolulu, Hawai’i setting up rigging to tow aground luxury yacht, Nakoa, that has been stranded outside the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District since Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. The tractor tug Mary Catherine that is operated by Sause Brothers, Inc. of Honolulu is seen in the background. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the tractor tug Mary Catherine that is operated by Sause Brothers, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawai’i It is a part of the effort to tow the luxury yacht Nakoa out of the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District. It has been stranded since Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the tractor tug Mary Catherine, operated by Sause Brothers, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawai’i pulling the luxury yacht, Nakoa, off the live rocks and reed at Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Teemot)

“We continue to appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone who loves Honolua as well as the hard work being conducted by the salvage crews,” said Dan Change, DLNR Chair