Affordable rentals at Halewai`olu Senior Residences to be available in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New, affordable senior housing is getting ready to open in Chinatown.

A blessing ceremony was held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 for the Halewai`olu Senior Residences.

It features more than 150, one- and two-bedroom affordable rental housing units for low-income seniors, as well as a community center and rooftop garden.

Seniors 62 and older can live there. Rent starts at $547. The apartments will be income restricted from 30 percent Area Median Income (AMI) to 80 percent AMI, as determined annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Halewai`olu Senior Residences rendering, Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Courtesy: The Michaels Organization)

Construction starts this month. The apartments in the 17-story complex will be available by June 2023.

Halewai`olu Senior Residences is located at 1331 River Street in downtown Honolulu.