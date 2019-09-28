Affordable rental housing project for the elderly is a step closer to the city council

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An affordable rental project for elderly people moved one step closer at city council this week.

The former Aiea sugar mill site, a county-owned parcel behind the park and library, is slated for development by EAH housing.

The council’s zoning committee advanced a 65-year land lease agreement. EAH plans to build 139 studio and one-bedroom units available to people 62 years and older, who make 60 percent or below median income.

Proposed rents for units designated affordable are slated to range from $633 to $1,243 dollars. Construction is still a ways away.

Developers say it could be built by early 2023.

