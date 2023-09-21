HONOLULU (KHON2) — Affordable housing remains one of Hawaii’s biggest issues, if not the largest hurdle for local residents.

This as Governor Josh Green, M.D. recently made amendments to his emergency proclamation to create more affordable housing.

Joining KHON2 in studio is the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization’s Justin Tyndall. He’s an expert on housing policy and urban development.

Part of what Gov. Green has in his amendment is restoring environmental review, conserving historical resources and restoring more zoning. But what do experts like Tyndall think this does to the proclamation’s teeth to create more housing?

We have seen some permitting gains made in Hawaii county which has had massive cuts in permitting time. But how will that help?

There was some data in the Financial Times that came out that claims building any new housing reduces housing costs for all.

Tyndall has done lots of research on housing inventory here in Hawaii. But what does he think we need to do to lower the cost of housing here?