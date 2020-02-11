Affordable housing for single parents opens on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the completion of a new affordable housing project.
It’s aimed to help single parents.
This 30-unit single-room occupancy project is located on Citron Street.
Each room has a fridge and sink. There are community rooms on every floor with a stove and full kitchen.
There are also shared laundry and bathroom facilities on each floor.
Rent ranges from $700 to $750 per month.
“It’s very difficult for single parents with children to make it on their own without some support so we feel that with a communal living situation here that it would foster everyone to help each other and to be a really great project,” said Sandy Pfund of the Department of Land Management.
The city bought the property for $3.9 million, and spent another $450,000 to renovate it.
