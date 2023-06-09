HONOLULU (KHON2) — Affordable rental housing for kupuna in Moiliili, Hawaii has completed construction with a blessing and lei untying ceremony set on June 9.

Hale Makana O Moiliili provides 105 units, covered parking stalls, bicycle storage and an onsite community center.

The 105 units include:

80 studio units with one bath.

25 one-bedroom units with one bath.

fully equipped kitchen featuring modern energy-efficient appliances.

ceiling fans.

solar-powered and energy-efficient LED outdoor lighting.

resident manager will be available 24/7 for round-the-clock security and address emergency maintenance needs.

The community center is intended to provide a space for social gatherings and cultural presentations. This space will also be a place where nonprofit organizations can focus on the health and social service needs of the kupuna tenants.

According to the press release, “The project’s management will work closely with the tenant association to identify common needs and interests among the seniors and develop tailored programs and activities to meet those needs.”

Organizations, 3 Leaf and Hawaiian Community Development Board, came together to create ‘Ikenakea Development and put together this $39.7 million development.

‘Ikenakea Development has built 253 LIHTC affordable housing units in Hawai’i and are working to build another 827 affordable housing units.

“With decades of experience and a proven track record of successful projects, we aim at continuing to give life to our vision of serving and creating low-income and workforce housing.” – ‘Ikenakea Development

Governor Josh Green, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters will be present at the site for blessing ceremony.