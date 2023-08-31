Rendering of a 4-story affordable housing building the city plans to build at Kihapai Place in Kailua. (Photo/City & County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday afternoon, city officials announced its plans to build much-needed low-cost housing in the pricey windward community of Kailua.

The vacant lot at 735 Kihapai Pl. is overgrown with weeds, and may not look like much now, but the city has big plans to build a four-story affordable housing complex there according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“We’re really excited about it,” Blangiardi said. “It’s gonna allow us to create forty-two units of affordable housing in a community that absolutely needs it.”

The city recently purchased the parcel covering roughly 24,593 square feet, abutting the lush Kawainui Marsh.

The property sits at the end of a dead-end street that Blangiardi said is already zoned for apartments.

According to city officials, the $5 million dollar purchase included both the land as well as construction drawings of the building.

The renderings show 14 units on each of three stories with a parking lot on the bottom floor.

The location is conveniently close to Kailua town but not along a main road.

James Murphy, a nearby resident, said he likes the idea and said it could offer some financial relief.

“That would be nice because the rent out here in Kailua is outrageous,” Murphy said. “It’s crazy prices. I thought mainland was expensive, but come back home to Kailua and it’s crazy prices.”

Previous attempts to build affordable housing in Kailua faced staunch community opposition.

Affordable housing developer, Ahe Group’s proposal on the corner of Kawainui Street and Oneawa Street, was shot down in 2020. Residents sighted lack of adequate parking and traffic among their main concerns.

Toni Pedro, director of the watchdog group Malama Kailua, was vehemently against the last project.

She said she has just two concerns with this one.

“They adhere to the sustainable communities plan, which allows only four floors or 40 feet,” Pedro explained. “And the second thing is zoning. Zoning has to be appropriate.”

So far the project checks both those boxes.

Catherine Taschner, city director of land management, said the next steps include holding a public hearing and finding a developer.

“What we want to do with this project is enter a public-private partnership with a developer where we give them a ground lease and then they construct, operate and maintain the project,” Taschner said.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The city will be presenting its plans for Kihapai Place at the next Kailua neighborhood board meeting on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Kailua Recreation Center Pavilion.