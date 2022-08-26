HONOLULU (KHON2) — Applications are being accepted for affordable housing at The Park on Ke`eaumoku.

The applications are available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 online at The Park on Ke`eaumoku website.

Applications are also available at the sales showroom from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through

Sunday at 1441 Kapiolani Boulevard.

Applications are available until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

If you have question you can call 808-762-0178.