HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students will attend a five-day Aerospace Career Education Academy in Honolulu starting on Monday, July 25.

The academy will show students who are ages 12 to 18 years old what some of their options are if they are interested in a career in aerospace which uses science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Various days of the academy will be held several locations including the Hawaii Wing of Civil Air Patrol, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, and US Coast Guard area in Barbers Point.

This year’s summer session is full.

The Honolulu ACE Academy is coordinated by the non-profit Organization for Black Aerospace Professionals.



Any student can apply to attend the academy which costs $100. There is financial assistance available for those who qualify.

The academy is a collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration, Hawaiian Airlines, US Air Force, US Coast Guard, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Barbers Point Flight School and the University of Hawaii.

OBAP’s ACE Academies have had more than 30,000 youth since it partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 1992.

Applications for next year are welcome.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

For more information, visit the OBAP Honolulu ACE Academy website.