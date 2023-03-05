KUALOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The drive up Kamehameha Highway has one of the most stunning views on Earth. Against Kualoa Ranch on the mauka side, is an island popping out of Kaneohe Bay.

“We been battling that for a long time because that’s not Chinaman’s Hat this is Mokolii,” Hawaiian educator and activist Calvin Hoe said. “That’s how we grew up. This is Mokolii,”

Hoe said Mokolii is the name of a lizard who was turned to stone by the Hawaiian goddess Pele. The island is Mokolii’s tail.

“Moko in Hawaiian means lizard lii is small lizard,” Hoe said.

If you look on Apple maps, you’ll see it is labeled Mokolii. The change is a part of a push from advocate Dave Won. You’ll see the same on Google.

“The proper name is Mokolii, it’s supported by the native Hawaiian community and the majority of the Chinese community that I’ve spoken to,” Won said. “Two is that if you look at all the different style guides for media, if you look at all the dictionaries out there, Urban Dictionary, Webster, Dictoniary.com, they all say the word ‘Chinaman’ is a word to avoid.”

Won added that the institutional nature of the name makes it difficult to change, but he’s continuing to push to restore Mokolii as the islands used name. It’s dependent on residents to change what we call it.

“All the local businesses that I’ve spoken to, that I’ve been able to reach the owners for, have made the change. We’re trying to reach out to schools, trying to get them to change, trying to work with the legislature to put a sign there,” Won said.

He noted that the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across the continental United States makes this change more urgent. Hoe thinks it’s the pono thing to do.

“It’s the oneness of the whole world, the oneness of the universe, we need to live like that,” Hoe said.

Won said he also favors using traditional Hawaiian names for landmarks like Leahi instead of Diamond Head or Kohelepelepe for Koko Crater.

Recently the Captain Cook fire station on Hawaii Island was renamed the Kealakekua fire station.