HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety Bureau officials on Friday are advising beachgoers to not swim or snorkel from Hanalei Bay to Kē’ē Beach due to hazardous ocean conditions.

This advisory is in effect for Friday, Oct. 7.

To get the latest information about Kauai ocean conditions and safety protocols, speak to a lifeguard at any of the stations or click here.

You may also call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.