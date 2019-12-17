Adventist Health Castle opens new dental clinic in Laie

There is a new dental clinic in Laie. There was a blessing for the new dental clinic at their shopping center this morning. Refreshments and gift bags were given out for those who attended the open house, and there was also a tour of the new clinic. The primary dentist says many in the community have been asking for more primary care services in the area.

“We are happy to provide family dentistry services to the Lā‘ie area.” Said Dr. Lindsey Lau, Primary Dentist for the Lā‘ie Dental Clinic. “This is something that many of our patients have asked for in the four years that we’ve expanded our primary care services in Lā‘ie.”