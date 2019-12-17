Adventist Health Castle opens dental clinic in Laie

Adventist Health Castle hosted a community open house for its Laie Dental Clinic on Monday, Dec. 16. The clinic is located at the Laie Village Shopping Center. The event included a Blessing Ceremony, entertainment by Kawika Kahiapo and clinic tours.

“We are happy to provide family dentistry services to the Lā‘ie area.” Said Dr. Lindsey Lau, Primary Dentist for the Lā‘ie Dental Clinic. “This is something that many of our patients have asked for in the four years that we’ve expanded our primary care services in Lā‘ie.”