Adventist Health Castle expanding beyond Windward Oahu by acquiring Urgent Care Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Adventist Health Castle — a full-service medical center — has acquired Urgent Care Hawaii and, together, they opened its new location in Pearl City.

“It has been a long journey; it has taken over three years if you can believe it,” said Ryan Ashlock, the president of Adventist Health Castle. “We were close to having a transaction completed about two years or so, but then the pandemic hit, and we had to reassess everything.”

Ashlock said with Adventist acquiring Urgent Care Hawaii, they can expand their practice beyond just the windward side.

“For us, this is really an opportunity to expand our mission into new areas that we haven’t served before,” explained Ashlock. “We have been windward base and now this is an opportunity for us to impact all of Oahu.”

This new Pearl City facility is one of four that Urgent Care Hawaii runs. They also have locations in Kailua, Kapolei and Ala Moana.

According to Donna Schmidt, the CEO of Urgent Care Hawaii, all four of their locations offer quality care to infants, children and adults.

“So, really passing off what we do so it can be taken to scale and to the scale that we really envision,” added Schmidt.

Schmidt said they even have plans in the upcoming months to expand their care by starting to offer primary and specialty services.

“We are really happy and excited about expanding our services to primary care and specialty care,” Schmidt explained. “We have been exploring a way to do that for many years and can’t think of a better way.”

The facility located in Pearl City will offer X-rays, telehealth services, occupational medicine and COVID-19 testing.

Their Pearl City facility is located at 1245 Kuala St, 96782.