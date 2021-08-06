Adults age 18 to 44 are being infected with COVID-19 more than any other age group. Here’s why

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The state continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, but for those already infected it’s too late. Officials said adults 18-44 are being hit the hardest and make up the majority of patients in the hospital.

COVID-19 infections statewide remain high.

On Friday, 628 new cases were reported. Hawaii’s positivity rate is 6.85%.

It’s affecting everyone. But the highest rate of infection is happening in 18 to 44-year-olds with an average 149 cases per week according to DOH statistics. That’s up from 86 cases for that age group the previous week.

Average COVID cases by age per week (July 25-July 31)

Age Average Cases 0-17 91 18-44 149 45-64 82 65+ 42

Average COVID cases by age per week (July 18-July 24)

Age Average Cases 0-17 54 18-44 86 45-64 46 65+ 26

“It’s spreading like wildfire, not just here, but nationwide,” Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman said. “Unfortunately, I think the biggest factor contributing to disease spread in these age groups is the one that we all know. That these are the age groups who are less vaccinated.”

There are 185 people hospitilized with COVID-19 statewide according to the Department of Health.

“It’s extremely alarming and avoidable if everyone was vaccinated,” Maui Health CEO Michael Rembis said. “Right now we have 17 COVID-19 positive patients within our hospital, three of which require intensive care and two that are on ventilation.”

Every time they release a patient or two he said two or three more get admitted, and they are treating people of every age.

“The full gamut from 20 years old to 90 years old,” Rembis explained. “But what we’re seeing is alarming, as most of the country is saying, we’re seeing younger people. We have a number of people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. That wasn’t prevalent in the past surges.”

The good news is they are seeing an uptick in demand for shots.

“I’m happy to say when I came in this morning there was a line to get in our (vaccine) clinic this morning.”

DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr said they are doing everything they can to encourage vaccinations.

There are more than 100 vaccination events planned for August, and there are 293 fixed locations where people can get a shot. Baehr said they are targeting 18 to 44-year-olds who currently make up a large part of the people testing positive for COVID-19.

“We’re trying to flood social media with good credible information,” Brooks explained. “We’re also trying to combat some of the misinformation that unfortunately can be found so readily out on social media.”

Until kids under 12-years-old can get vaccinated, Berreman said its up to everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine to keep them safe.

“So they rely on all of the people around them to create a vaccinated bubble, a safe bubble to protect them from infection,” Berreman said.

