Adult Friends for Youth to host annual fundraiser

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Adult Friends For Youth is an organization that helps at-risk youth who are engaged in violent and destructive behaviors by providing healthy alternatives. They will be hosting their annual fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 26.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will be located at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

“It gives these kids an opportunity. You listen to them. You provide them with these opportunities. They really do take hold of it, and they want to shoot forward,” explained Deborah Spencer Chun, president and CEO of Adult Friends for Youth.

The organization, with passion, works with the community and provides resources to stop gang membership, violence and school failure.

Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga, who was murdered in March, will also be honored at Friday’s event.

For more information and/or to purchase tickets, click here. To participate in an online silent auction, click here.