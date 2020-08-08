Adult corrections officer with OCCC tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety announced Friday night, Aug. 7, that the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) adult corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the fourth adult corrections officer that tested positive within the department.

Contact tracing is pending with the Department of Health.

