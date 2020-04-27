Adrift kayak found off Big Island, Coast Guard searches for owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a green, two-person kayak found adrift off the Kohala Waterfront, Hawaii Island, Sunday.

Hawaii County agencies searched the area for the owner. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

There are no reports of a missing person at this time.

Hawaii County Fire Department contacted the Sector Honolulu watchstanders at 8 a.m., stating a good Samaritan found the kayak adrift 100 yards off the waterfront.

Helicopter and jet ski crews searched between Kawaihae and Mahukona and found no signs of distress. 

