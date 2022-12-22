A Chihuahua peeks over the edge of the photo and has a red bow on its head. There are festive Christmas bokeh lights in the background. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Bringing a furry friend home for the holidays is very special. However, what a lot of eager pet owners forget is the commitment it takes to be a good pet owner.

Best Friends Animal Society is an animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025.

They encourage families and individuals who are thinking of getting a new furry friend to choose the adoption option from an animal shelter or rescue group.

“Not everyone considers this, but where gifted pets come from can either help or hurt efforts to end the killing of pets in shelters,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “I encourage everyone to adopt rather than buy a pet from a breeder, pet store or online retailer.”

She said aside from giving a loving home to a pet in need, you are helping to divert money away from illegal puppy breeders that can be deemed inhumane to animal advocacy groups.

“A great way to give the priceless gift of a furry companion is to purchase an adoption gift certificate from your local shelter or rescue group,” continued Castle. “That way you leave the choosing of a new best friend up to the family or person adopting. Or you can make it an unforgettable experience by making the choice together.”

When you bring a furry friend home for the holidays there are some safety tips you should keep in mind.

Holiday safety tips below:

Curb the tendency to give your pet human food

Holiday plants such as lilies, holly, mistletoe and poinsettias are known to be toxic to pets

The water a Christmas tree sits in is a breeding ground for bacteria and can be extremely harmful to pets

Hang lights out of reach and tape electrical cords safely to the wall

Tinsel, ribbon, metal hooks, plastic and glass can obstruct or perforate the intestine if ingested. Use an alternative such as paper and hang decorations out of reach from your pet.

Dispose of wrapping paper, packages and bows after opening presents and put children’s toys out of reach of pets after playtime to avoid accidental ingestion.

Be aware that increased noise and lighting can cause stress. If your pet seems agitated, turn down the music or consider placing your pet in a quiet, calm room with dim lighting.

Make sure your pets’ identification and microchip are up to date in case anyone inadvertently leaves the door open during your holiday celebration.

“Not only do pets bring so much joy to our lives, but right now animal shelters across America are experiencing an overcapacity crisis and there are a lot of great pets who need a home,” added Castle.

For more information about Best Friends Animal Society head to their website.