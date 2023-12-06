HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this Wags n’ Whiskers Wednesday, we introduce one cool cat.
Arthur is a two-year-old domestic shorthair. If you’re looking for a laid back feline who likes to play, Arthur’s your guy. Feather toys are definitely his favorite.
Arthur was an owner surrender due to conflicts with other animals in the home — so he’d do best in a single-cat household.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
If you’d like to be Arthur’s lifelong companion, you can visit him at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa campus.