HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this Wags n’ Whiskers Wednesday, we introduce one cool cat.

Arthur is a two-year-old domestic shorthair. If you’re looking for a laid back feline who likes to play, Arthur’s your guy. Feather toys are definitely his favorite.

An undated photo of Arthur the cat available for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society Ewa campus in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

Arthur was an owner surrender due to conflicts with other animals in the home — so he’d do best in a single-cat household.

If you’d like to be Arthur’s lifelong companion, you can visit him at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa campus.