Adolescents ages 12 and up now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine at CVS/Longs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Adolescents ages 12 and older will soon be able to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health/Longs Pharmacy.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for age groups 12-15 on Monday, May 10, allowing the pool of vaccine eligibility to expand nationwide.

Starting Thursday, May 13, participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Hawaii will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to individuals ages 12 and older.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, President and Chief Executive officer, CVS Health. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.