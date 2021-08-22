Adaptive Adventures donates bikes to disabled veterans for new cycling program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Veterans were given the chance to ride bikes specially designed for them for the launch of a new adaptive cycling program.

It happened on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Kapiolani Park.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The bikes were fixed for veterans with PTSD and physical disabilities.

These bikes will be used in future community events with this program. There are handcycles, recumbent bikes, tandem cycles and other options.

The Adaptive Cycling Program started out in Puerto Rico, and it has since been launched in 38 states including Hawaii.

Adaptive Adventures is a nonprofit organization based in Colorado that started this program.

Those who participated in the program include the NEI Corporation, AccesSurf Hawai’i, Hawai’i Bicycle League, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, Tri West Health Care, Disabled American Veterans, and Warriors for Life.

Volunteers are wanted to help the program.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

For more information on when the next event is, how to volunteer, visit AdaptiveAdventures.org