Actor, entertainer Doug Mossman passes away at age 88

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local actor and entertainer Doug Mossman has died.

The Kamehameha Schools graduate played security guard Moke in the television series Hawaiian Eye from 1959 to 1963.

He portrayed Lt. Frank Kamana in the original Hawaii Five-O from 1974 to 1976.

He also appeared in guest roles in MagnumP.I., Jake and the Fatman, and One West Waikiki.

Mossman was also the long-time emcee of the Chuck Machado Luau at the Outrigger Waikiki from 1970 to 1990.

Mossman’s son said his father died May 18 on Oahu.

Doug Mossman was 88 years old.