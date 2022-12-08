HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to a barricade in Waikiki Thursday around 2 p.m.

A man reportedly barricaded himself in a unit in the Ohia Waikiki and there were reports of shots fired.

The building was partially evacuated.

Kuhio Avenue was closed Ewa Bound between Seaside Avenue and Nahua Street.

Nohonani Street was also closed between Ala Wai and Kuhio Avenue.

A heavy presence of Specialized Services Division was at the scene.