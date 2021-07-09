ActionLine:What to look out for when buying concert and event tickets

The State of Hawaii has no set guidelines when it comes to big arena concerts and large festivals. However many residents plan to go to these out of state events to celebrate the Fourth of July Weekend, and the Better Business Bureau of Hawaii is warning all consumers to double check before making the purchase.

“Well when people buy a ticket to an event that they’re really excited to attend to, and then to find out that it’s not real, it’s such a let down…a disappointment.” Roseann Freitas with BBB Hawaii says the demand for concerts and festivals is at an all time high.

A big mistake consumers make is buying from social media and third party websites. Freitas said it can be hard to determine what is a real sale and what is fake.

“It’s tough because we want to attend the event, and it may show that it’s sold out and there’s no more tickets, so we try to find that third party,” said Freitas. “You got to be careful, there’s a reason why it’s sold out, and more than likely they[scammers] don’t have the tickets either.

The BBB Hawaii recommends consumers to always research for out of state events and to explore free activity options throughout the summer to keep your finances out of danger.

“We know there’s a lot of restrictions out there, so you need to hear it from the source,” said Freitas.

The BBB Hawaii also encourages buyers to user their credit card for purchases so they can receive a return back if there is fraud.