Acting Governor Clare Connors declares disaster emergency relief period for Maui’s March 2019 drought

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i Acting Governor Clare Connors signed a proclamation on Wednesday to give relief to Maui County who has suffered under the March 2019 drought.

According to the State of Hawai’i, the rainfall, streamflow, and groundwater levels in Maui County, which includes Maui, Moloka’i, and Lana’i, continue to be significantly below normal.

In addition, in March of 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated Maui County as a primary natural disaster area because of drought conditions, which remain unchanged today.



Maui’s ranches and farms suffered the most, with the economic loss because of the persistent drought conditions, according to the USDA.

However, Gov. David Ige’s office said he initially issued a proclamation declaring an emergency on Jan. 27, 2021, to help provide Maui County relief from disaster damages, losses, and suffering caused by the drought conditions.

The proclamation signed by Acting Gov. Connors will begin immediately and continue until Jan. 7, 2022, unless it is terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.