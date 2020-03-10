Acting City Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto campaigns to keep his job

Acting City Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto has joined the race to keep his job. Nadamoto was appointed prosecutor last year after Keith Kaneshiro went on paid leave after receiving a federal target letter. Among his priorities will be protecting victims of domestic violence and continuing aggressive prosecution of sex traffickers.

Dwight Nadamoto: “Honolulu has been one of the safest cities, however we are slipping. Drug use, particularly methamphetamine, has been causing more and more violent crimes, gun crimes, crimes against elders. The revolving door which sets convicted felons loose to commit crimes again and again must be slammed shut and locked.”

Following the Kealoha case, Nadamoto says he set up an anonymous tip line and started requiring three signatures for a plea agreement.