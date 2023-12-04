HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is the latest and largest local company that received an offer to be bought out by another company — some call it the end of an era.

Experts say impacts should not be as severe as the last major local airline closure, though the Hawaiian Airlines buyout is not a done deal yet.

Likelike Drive Inn, Watamulls and Liberty House are just some iconic, local businesses that closed down in Hawaii. The Retail Merchants of Hawaii said the only constant is change.

“And sometimes change is good because other companies come in and it gives the local people more choices,” Retail Merchants of Hawaii president Tina Yamaki said. “But it’s always sad to see a business closed because it’s not only closing a chapter, but a lot of people might be losing their jobs.”

Yamaki said Aloha Airlines declared bankruptcy in 2008 and the planes, brand and company just went away.

“But with Hawaiian airlines, its a little different,” Yamaki said, “with Alaska Airlines acquiring them, it looks like they’re going to keep both brands, so it’s not like we’re losing the Hawaiian Airlines name.”

A Hawaiian Airlines credit card holder said supporting local is important if the price is right.

“Some people will have homage to companies, but I think a lot of us — especially in Hawaii, living with the cost of living — we’re looking for good prices to get us from point A to point B,” Kaohuokaala Seto said. “We’re still going to be looking for those discounted prices and whoever can bring it, we’re going to go for that.”

Seto said he flew on Alaska to the West Coast from Hawaii before and knows they have a track record in the Islands, he just hopes high-paid executives keep hard-working locals in mind.

“So I think they might have some idea of what Hawaii is about, but just hopefully know that we are financially stressed,” Seto said. “Give us good prices, give us good quality, good customer service and we’re going to come. We’ll come to you, certain.”

Alaska Airlines said Hawaiian Miles will roll over, though questions remain of how that will work. Yamaki pointed out that it is not an urgent issue.

“It’s not like it’s going away tomorrow, because I think Aloha Airlines, the shutdown was pretty quick,” Yamaki said. “But here with Hawaiian Airlines, we know we have at least 12 to 18 months.”

Hawaiian Airlines was founded in 1929 under the name Inter Island Airways and became the first transpacific service for a Hawaii-based carrier in 1985.