HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are searching for three men in connection to a burglary in the Aiea area on February 22, around 4:15 a.m.

Police said that three unknown suspects tried to steal an ATM, but was unsuccessful. Before police could arrive, they fled the scene.

Later that day around 12:15 p.m. officers recovered what they believe is the suspect’s vehicle in a residential area in Pearl City.

The suspects are wanted for burglary in the second degree.