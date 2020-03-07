Live Now
Accused suspect in Waimanalo robbery finally found, arrested

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have made an arrest in a robbery case that happened on February 16.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 34-year-old male suspect assaulted a 55-year-old man with a “dangerous instrument” and then took his belongings. This happened in the Waimanalo area around 8:15 a.m. in February.

The suspect was later identified, located, and arrested for robbery in the first degree on March 5 around 1 p.m.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.

