Accused man found guilty for a Pearl City Starbucks robbery and a purse snatching

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 51-year-old man is facing as many as 30 years behind bars in connection to robbery, according to the Department of Prosecuting Attorney.

Evidence presented during the trial shows that on September 26, 2019, Clifford L. Rosa robbed a Pearl City Starbucks. He showed a cashier a handgun and said if the cashier did not give him money, he would “shoot up the place.” Rosa fled with a paper bag full of cash.

He then grabbed an 89-year-old woman’s purse from her lap while she sat in her car. Two bystanders intervened and after a brief struggle, Rosa left empty-handed.

Video from surveillance cameras and testimony from victims and eyewitnesses aided in the prosecution.

On March 12, a circuit court jury found Rosa guilty of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

“This is the kind of bravery and cooperation we need from victims and eyewitnesses to secure convictions and clean up our streets,” said Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto.

Rosa is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.