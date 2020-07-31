Accomplice to attempted murder sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who was arrested in connection to an attempted murder case in Waianae on September 16, 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ranier Ines was arrested after the attempted murder of Kele Stout on charges of second-degree attempted murder. He was subsequently charged with Accomplice to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, robbery and kidnapping charges.

Brandon Lafoga, Ines’s friend, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the attempted murder in February.

According to court documents, Ines and Stout had just finished a job on Sept. 16, 2015, when they started arguing. That’s when Ines pulled a gun from his backpack and ordered Stout to drive to Waianae in the company van.

They arrived at a home where Ines and Brandon Lagofa allegedly beat Stout, accusing him of disrespect. At one point, documents say Lafoga described Ines as a father figure and said they were in prison together in Arizona.

Then Ines told Lagofa to “ditch the body” and “handle him,” documents said.

Documents say Lafoga drove to an unknown location, pointed a gun at Stout and said, “Now you’re going to die. Ranier told me to handle this and you’re going to be the first person I kill, so I’m gonna regret this.” He resumed driving, and allegedly shot Stout several times before exiting the van, leaving the key in the ignition and the engine running.

That’s when, documents say, Stout moved to the driver’s seat and drove to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Center, where he leaned on the horn to call for help. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face, head, torso, butt, and legs.

Court documents say CrimeStoppers tips, cell phone records, and DNA evidence on a shirt recovered from the company van led police to identify Lafoga as a suspect. Stout identified Ines to the police as a suspect.

