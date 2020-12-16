WAIEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police confirm the Waiehu accidental shooting on Saturday, Dec. 12 happened at the home of a Maui Police Department officer who was off duty at the time.
Maui police say they got a call Saturday, Dec. 12 around 11 p.m. that a man was accidentally shot in a home in Waiehu, Maui.
When officers got there, no one was home.
The officers were told the victim was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center emergency room.
Police say the victim is a 26-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound.
He was then taken to the Queen’s Medical Center.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
