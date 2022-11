HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department said Harding Avenue is closed to Koko Head due to an accident.

HPD said that a motor vehicle crashed into a building on Harding Avenue.

HPD, Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medial Services are on the scene.

A man aged 51 was taken to hospital in critical condition. A man aged 71, who was identified as a driver by EMS, was in serious condition. Another man aged 70 is also in serious condition.