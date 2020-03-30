Collision prompts closure of Waialua Beach Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motor vehicle accident prompted the closure of Waialua Beach Road on Sunday, March 29, around 5:30 p.m.
This road closure is in both directions between Oliana Street and Haleiwa Road.
It was not made clear what prompted the accident but police on scene revealed that it involved a motorcycle. The status condition of those involved in the accident has not yet been reported.
