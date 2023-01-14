HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has closed Kaukonohua Road in both directions at Wilikina Drive and Kamananui due to Motor Vehicle Accident Investigation.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 27-year-old female is in critical condition after the alleged accident.

EMS administered life-saving treatment to the woman.

Reports said she sustained injuries to her head, upper torso and lower extremities.

HPD, EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department were all dispatched to the scene.

She is currently being treated at a trauma hospital.