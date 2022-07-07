A spigot at Maunalua Bay Beach washdown area. (Courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Boaters are asked to join the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ state-wide water conservation efforts.

DLNR said because the year-to-date rainfall is well below normal in many places, Gov. David Ige issued a request for all State agencies to reduce water usage.

As a result, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is limiting the number of accessible spigots at all small boat harbors.

“While I understand the challenges of reducing water consumption, the greatest reductions will come from curtailing irrigation and preventing waste of water,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said.