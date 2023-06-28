HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Willed Body Program at the University of Hawaii’s JABSOM is temporarily suspending acceptance of donated bodies.

The pause is due to the “ongoing effects of COVID-19 pandemic,” according to JABSOM and takes effect at the close of business on July 10.

The program asks that donors and their families look for alternative arrangements during this time. They also ask that the families of donors who die during the time that the program is paused notify them so they can update the database.

New enrollment paperwork will continue to be screened but they will not be able to accept new applicants.

The program hopes to reopen in the next few months, until then information can be found on the Willed Body Program’s website.