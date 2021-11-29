Accelerated Nursing Program to launch at Chaminade in 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nursing students in Chaminade University’s School of Nursing will soon be offered an accelerated route to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

Students who have already completed their general education and nursing prerequisites will be able to apply for the BSN Accelerated Track, which is earned in five back-to-back terms.

The accelerated track includes hands-on simulations and clinical experiences during the year-round courses.

“Our accelerated track has the same network of support as our traditional program along with strong mentorship, personal growth and focus on providing quality care to all,” said Rhoberta Haley, PhD, RN, Chaminade Dean of School of Nursing and Health Professions.

The accelerated track is now open for applications and begins Jan. 10, 2022.

To learn more and to apply, visit the nursing program’s accelerated track site.