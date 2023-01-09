HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Affordable Care Act was introduced to those living in the U.S. in 2010. Since that time, uninsured residents have gone from 48.6 million to 28 million.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Insurance Division is reminding Hawai’i residents to be sure they are signed up for insurance through the ACA and to review any changes on your plan before Jan. 15.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“I encourage everyone to explore their options before the Jan. 15 deadline and not wait until the last minute. Now is the time to shop around and compare options, to check out the savings available to you and to make sure that you have the right coverage to meet your needs,” said Insurance Commissioner, Gordon Ito.

Officials want residents to know that once the open enrollment period ends, only certain life events will qualify you for coverage. Those are having a baby, getting married, losing job-based health coverage or moving.

Those who have no changes to their coverage will be rolled over to the new year.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Hawaiʻi always has been on the forefront of ensuring affordability and accessibility to healthcare insurance coverage. This is especially more important than ever as we continue to face new and evolving viruses. COVID-19 has only strengthened our commitment to prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents,” continued Ito.