Abused dog left with massive wound to back needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — By all accounts, three-year-old Ho’omau is loving and kind. The lab-pit-mix was found with a massive wound on his back on Wednesday morning, July 15.

Paws of Hawaii founder Ku’ulei Durand said in her nine years of animal rescue experience, this is by far the worst case she’s seen.

“This is definitely the most severe physical harm that I have ever seen on an animal,” Durand said. “When I saw the condition that this dog was in, I just literally broke down.”

Ho’omau’s injuries are extensive.

“It had the skin completely detached from one end of the backside, all the way around in a U-shape to the other backside,” Durand said.

They said the skin just peeled right off. Ku’ulei Durand, Paws of Hawaii Founder

Durand said no one has any idea what happened to Ho’omau, including the owner.

“The owner of this dog is a senior lady who we have worked with in the homeless camp before, and we have assisted her with her dogs and medical care in the past,” Durand explained. “[She is a] very, very sweet lady, but obviously, the dogs were left unattended, and then she found her singular dog in that condition.”

Paws of Hawaii said it believes whatever happened to Ho’omau was intentional.

Miraculously, after intense surgery, he is doing incredible.

Ho’omau’s doctors believe that he will make a full recovery. He is already back to standing, sniffing and being as sweet as can be.

Today’s he’s great. He’s eating. He’s drinking. He’s sleeping comfortably. He’s getting lots of snuggles and love from our staff. Dr. Leslie Kaleikau at Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services.

Dr. Kaleikau said it is a miracle that Ho’omau was able to survive.

“With seeing dogs with horrendous injuries over the years, I am always amazed at what they can persevere through,” Dr. Kaleikau said.

However, Ho’omau’s story does not end here. His medical bills are in the thousands and counting.

Paws of Hawaii said it is committed to helping him get the care he needs, so someday Ho’omau can go to his forever home.

To donate to Ho’omau’s medical expenses, click here.

