HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fentanyl epidemic continues to ravage the country, but there is a lesser known problem –the abuse of veterinary drugs. Gary Yabuta, executive director for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area said it happens more often than you realize.

“It’s a longtime problem, that’s nothing new,” Yabuta said.

“Probably the biggest abused animal medication right now is Xylazine. And Xylazine, is an animal tranquilizer. The street name is Tranc.”

He said it’s being mixed with Fentanyl to prolong the opioid high.

“It’s extremely popular to the point it’s an epidemic.”

While Xylozine isn’t considered a controlled substance by the DEA, its misuse is shining a light on the growing problem surrounding animal meds.

Dr. Maureen Rankin, a veterinarian at Alii Animal said they are aware some of the medications they prescribe for a pet could be abused.

” When we make a determination whether or not we’re going to send home a scheduled drug, that is something that we think about. So like, ‘Is this going to be diverted in any way?'”

Rankin said when they do prescribe an opioid, it’s taken very seriously.

“We sometimes do move to things like Buprenorphine or Tramadol,” Rankin explained.

“This machine does the control drug inventory, there’s only certain people that have access to it,” she said pointing to a machine behind her.

According to Rankin, they keep detailed logs, which are submitted to the DEA.

While those stringent measures may limit access at a veterinary clinic, Yabuta said the internet and postal service somehow lack those safeguards.

“Anything can be ordered online these days and sent to your residents, your home through the parcel delivery systems,” he explained. “It’s coming in any form, whether it’s Buprenorphine, low potency opioid, or fentanyl and xylazine. It’s just one example of how it’s a nationwide problem where animal medication is abused by human beings.”

